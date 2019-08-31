Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Since UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2362.39 N/A -5.02 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 34.02% upside potential and an average price target of $45.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.