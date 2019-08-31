Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Since UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2362.39
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 34.02% upside potential and an average price target of $45.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
