Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1125.69 N/A -4.79 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1185.53 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.89% and an $45.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.