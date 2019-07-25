Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

We are contrasting UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1028.00 N/A -4.79 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 42.23% at a $45.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 84.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 11.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.