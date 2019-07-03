Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 59.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have UroGen Pharma Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.20% -64.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting UroGen Pharma Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. N/A 40 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With consensus target price of $66.25, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a potential upside of 87.78%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.90%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s rivals.

Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.