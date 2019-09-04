Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2095.65 N/A -5.02 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average target price of $45.5, and a 38.13% upside potential. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 8.24%. Based on the results delivered earlier, UroGen Pharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 0%. Insiders held 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.