Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|38
|1037.32
|N/A
|-4.79
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-70.2%
|-64.8%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 40.95%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 86% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|3.45%
|2.5%
|-3.01%
|-15.81%
|-36.28%
|-8.76%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance.
Summary
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
