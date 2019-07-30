Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1037.32 N/A -4.79 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 40.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 86% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.