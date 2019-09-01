Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

We are comparing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2362.39 N/A -5.02 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 307.57 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UroGen Pharma Ltd. and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Analyst Recommendations

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and CorMedix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.02% and an $45.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CorMedix Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.