Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2206.07
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Analyst Ratings
UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 43.22% at a $45.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 376.19% and its consensus target price is $1.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
