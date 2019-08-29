Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2206.07 N/A -5.02 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Analyst Ratings

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 43.22% at a $45.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 376.19% and its consensus target price is $1.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.