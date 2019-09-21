Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|35
|2370.16
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Analyst Ratings
UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 30.56%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
