Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2370.16 N/A -5.02 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Analyst Ratings

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 30.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.