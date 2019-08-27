Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2153.65 N/A -5.02 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 87.71 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 46.68% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with average price target of $45.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 16.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.