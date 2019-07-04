Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1133.73 N/A -4.79 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 662.47 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus target price of $45.5, and a 28.97% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 45.07%. 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has stronger performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.