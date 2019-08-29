Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2155.04
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Atreca Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.59%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 67% respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atreca Inc.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Atreca Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
