Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2155.04 N/A -5.02 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 67% respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atreca Inc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Atreca Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.