Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1082.26 N/A -4.79 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. UroGen Pharma Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.54%. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 38.43% and its consensus target price is $158. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ascendis Pharma A/S seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. About 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.