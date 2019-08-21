Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2251.55 N/A -5.02 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.28 N/A -7.90 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aravive Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.30% and an $45.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.