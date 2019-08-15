Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2249.46 N/A -5.02 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.64 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 40.43% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with average target price of $45.5. On the other hand, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 494.90% and its average target price is $21. The data provided earlier shows that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 66.4% respectively. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has stronger performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.