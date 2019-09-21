Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2370.16 N/A -5.02 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.31 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.56% and an $45.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.