Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1103.84 N/A -4.79 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 32.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.5. Competitively the average price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, which is potential 760.71% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 77.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 53.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.