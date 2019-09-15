Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2442.47 N/A -5.02 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.46 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 29.33% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with average target price of $45.5. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 113.73% and its average target price is $10.9. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 50.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.