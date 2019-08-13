Reviewing Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)’s and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s results

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -6.03 0.00 Gevo Inc. 2 0.96 N/A -9.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Urban Tea Inc. and Gevo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Urban Tea Inc. and Gevo Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.71% of Urban Tea Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of Gevo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 22.8% of Urban Tea Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.4% of Gevo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36% Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25%

For the past year Urban Tea Inc. had bearish trend while Gevo Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gevo Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Urban Tea Inc.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.