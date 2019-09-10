Reviewing Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)’s and Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s results

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) and Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), both competing one another are Apparel Stores companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters Inc. 26 0.62 N/A 2.66 8.95 Citi Trends Inc. 17 0.28 N/A 1.44 10.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Urban Outfitters Inc. and Citi Trends Inc. Citi Trends Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Urban Outfitters Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Citi Trends Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Urban Outfitters Inc. and Citi Trends Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 11.8% Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that Urban Outfitters Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Citi Trends Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Urban Outfitters Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Citi Trends Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citi Trends Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Urban Outfitters Inc. and Citi Trends Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Citi Trends Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urban Outfitters Inc. has a consensus target price of $28.25, and a 13.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urban Outfitters Inc. and Citi Trends Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 93.2% respectively. 1.1% are Urban Outfitters Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Citi Trends Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Outfitters Inc. 3.3% 4.48% -19.83% -26.12% -45.82% -28.28% Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72%

For the past year Citi Trends Inc. has weaker performance than Urban Outfitters Inc.

Summary

Urban Outfitters Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Citi Trends Inc.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.