Reviewing Urban One Inc. (UONEK)’s and Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s results

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) and Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) compete with each other in the Broadcasting – Radio sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 3.32 0.65 Entercom Communications Corp. 5 0.36 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Urban One Inc. and Entercom Communications Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One Inc. 0.00% 136.7% 12.3% Entercom Communications Corp. 0.00% -22.5% -8%

Risk & Volatility

Urban One Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Urban One Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Entercom Communications Corp. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Entercom Communications Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urban One Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Urban One Inc. and Entercom Communications Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.1% and 89.6%. Urban One Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Entercom Communications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban One Inc. -3.15% 6.97% 11.4% 4.88% -4.44% 33.54% Entercom Communications Corp. -0.35% -6.27% -16.72% -21.33% -23.76% -0.53%

For the past year Urban One Inc. has 33.54% stronger performance while Entercom Communications Corp. has -0.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Urban One Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.