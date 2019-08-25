Reviewing Urban One Inc. (UONEK)’s and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s results

As Broadcasting – Radio companies, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 3.32 0.65 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 4 0.33 N/A 0.41 7.91

Table 1 highlights Urban One Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Urban One Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Urban One Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Urban One Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One Inc. 0.00% 136.7% 12.3% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Urban One Inc. has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Urban One Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urban One Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.1% of Urban One Inc. shares and 55.4% of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. shares. Urban One Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban One Inc. -3.15% 6.97% 11.4% 4.88% -4.44% 33.54% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 1.25% -1.52% -15.36% -29.65% -52.21% -13.33%

For the past year Urban One Inc. had bullish trend while Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Urban One Inc.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.