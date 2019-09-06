Reviewing Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s results

This is a contrast between Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 18 5.52 N/A 0.94 17.78 VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.51 N/A 1.47 14.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Urban Edge Properties and VICI Properties Inc. VICI Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Urban Edge Properties. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Urban Edge Properties is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urban Edge Properties and VICI Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Urban Edge Properties and VICI Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$20 is Urban Edge Properties’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.38%. Competitively VICI Properties Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 14.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VICI Properties Inc. seems more appealing than Urban Edge Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties was less bullish than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats Urban Edge Properties on 8 of the 11 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.