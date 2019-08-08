Reviewing Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 18 5.00 N/A 0.94 17.78 One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.83 N/A 0.94 30.65

In table 1 we can see Urban Edge Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. One Liberty Properties Inc. is observed to has than Urban Edge Properties. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Urban Edge Properties’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than One Liberty Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Urban Edge Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. One Liberty Properties Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00 One Liberty Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urban Edge Properties has a 20.77% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urban Edge Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 51.7% respectively. Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties was less bullish than One Liberty Properties Inc.

Summary

One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Urban Edge Properties on 5 of the 8 factors.