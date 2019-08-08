Reviewing Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Urban Edge Properties
|18
|5.00
|N/A
|0.94
|17.78
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|29
|6.83
|N/A
|0.94
|30.65
In table 1 we can see Urban Edge Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. One Liberty Properties Inc. is observed to has than Urban Edge Properties. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Urban Edge Properties’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than One Liberty Properties Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Urban Edge Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Urban Edge Properties
|0.00%
|11.9%
|3.9%
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Urban Edge Properties’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. One Liberty Properties Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Urban Edge Properties
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Urban Edge Properties has a 20.77% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Urban Edge Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 51.7% respectively. Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Urban Edge Properties
|-2.05%
|-2.39%
|-10.15%
|-18.39%
|-24.61%
|0.66%
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.77%
|-1.04%
|1.99%
|4.33%
|8.52%
|18.33%
For the past year Urban Edge Properties was less bullish than One Liberty Properties Inc.
Summary
One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Urban Edge Properties on 5 of the 8 factors.
