Reviewing Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Diversified company, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urban Edge Properties has 94.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Urban Edge Properties and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.90% 3.90% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Urban Edge Properties and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties N/A 18 17.78 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Urban Edge Properties has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Urban Edge Properties and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

$20 is the average target price of Urban Edge Properties, with a potential upside of 15.94%. The peers have a potential upside of 21.29%. Based on the results shown earlier, Urban Edge Properties is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Urban Edge Properties and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Urban Edge Properties’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Urban Edge Properties.