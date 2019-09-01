Reviewing Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 18 5.10 N/A 0.94 17.78 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 202 13.36 N/A 3.04 69.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Urban Edge Properties and American Tower Corporation (REIT). American Tower Corporation (REIT) appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Urban Edge Properties’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Urban Edge Properties’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

Urban Edge Properties has a 14.22% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urban Edge Properties and American Tower Corporation (REIT) has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 96.8%. Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties has weaker performance than American Tower Corporation (REIT)

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Urban Edge Properties on 10 of the 10 factors.