Reviewing Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)’s and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s results

We are contrasting Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 9 5.49 N/A 0.26 41.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Uranium Energy Corp. and Pretium Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Uranium Energy Corp. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. and Pretium Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Pretium Resources Inc.’s average target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 26.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Uranium Energy Corp. and Pretium Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 71.24% respectively. 2.2% are Uranium Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Pretium Resources Inc. has 6.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. had bearish trend while Pretium Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.