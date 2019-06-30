Reviewing Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)’s and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s results

This is a contrast between Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 BHP Group 46 2.93 N/A 3.50 12.90

In table 1 we can see Uranium Energy Corp. and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. BHP Group has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

15.9 and 15.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uranium Energy Corp. Its rival BHP Group’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Uranium Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BHP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Uranium Energy Corp. and BHP Group Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Uranium Energy Corp. and BHP Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 4.2%. About 2.1% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BHP Group has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. -2.8% 2.21% 3.73% 4.51% -14.2% 11.2% BHP Group -1.48% -9.17% -0.66% 14.34% 1.75% 13.17%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.