Reviewing Upwork Inc. (UPWK)’s and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s results

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 18 6.93 N/A -0.17 0.00 Wix.com Ltd. 129 10.87 N/A -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates Upwork Inc. and Wix.com Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5% Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Upwork Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Wix.com Ltd. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Wix.com Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Upwork Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Upwork Inc. and Wix.com Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wix.com Ltd. 1 1 8 2.80

Upwork Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 41.09%. Competitively Wix.com Ltd. has an average target price of $129, with potential downside of -12.90%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Upwork Inc. is looking more favorable than Wix.com Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.8% of Upwork Inc. shares and 98.4% of Wix.com Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Upwork Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22% Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4%

For the past year Upwork Inc. had bearish trend while Wix.com Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Upwork Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Wix.com Ltd.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.