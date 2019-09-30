Reviewing Upwork Inc. (UPWK)’s and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 14 2253.25 74.33M -0.17 0.00 Grubhub Inc. 61 1.83 78.67M 0.59 115.41

Table 1 highlights Upwork Inc. and Grubhub Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 515,464,632.45% -16.8% -5% Grubhub Inc. 129,604,612.85% 3.8% 2.7%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Upwork Inc. Its rival Grubhub Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Upwork Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Grubhub Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Upwork Inc. and Grubhub Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Grubhub Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Upwork Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 76.56% and an $23.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Grubhub Inc. is $93.86, which is potential 66.98% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Upwork Inc. appears more favorable than Grubhub Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.8% of Upwork Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Grubhub Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Upwork Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Grubhub Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22% Grubhub Inc. -8.29% -11.65% -5.29% -15.41% -45.58% -11.95%

For the past year Upwork Inc. was less bearish than Grubhub Inc.

Summary

Upwork Inc. beats Grubhub Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.