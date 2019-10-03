Reviewing Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s results

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 38 0.60 22.89M -0.77 0.00 NIC Inc. 21 2.83 64.03M 0.81 22.34

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 60,252,698.08% -17.7% -3.8% NIC Inc. 308,876,025.08% 25.9% 16.8%

Risk and Volatility

Upland Software Inc.’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. NIC Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NIC Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. NIC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Upland Software Inc. and NIC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 43.40% for Upland Software Inc. with consensus price target of $53. Meanwhile, NIC Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 3.24%. The data provided earlier shows that Upland Software Inc. appears more favorable than NIC Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Upland Software Inc. and NIC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 91%. Insiders owned 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of NIC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was more bullish than NIC Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors NIC Inc. beats Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.