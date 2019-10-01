Reviewing Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 38 0.70 22.89M -0.77 0.00 My Size Inc. N/A 0.00 24.17M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Upland Software Inc. and My Size Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Upland Software Inc. and My Size Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 59,749,412.69% -17.7% -3.8% My Size Inc. 5,159,018,143.01% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and My Size Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Upland Software Inc. has an average target price of $53, and a 43.01% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Upland Software Inc. and My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats Upland Software Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.