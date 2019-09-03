Reviewing Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s results

Both Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 44 5.49 N/A -0.77 0.00 Model N Inc. 20 6.41 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Upland Software Inc. and Model N Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Upland Software Inc. and Model N Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Model N Inc.’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Model N Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Model N Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$49.25 is Upland Software Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.61%. On the other hand, Model N Inc.’s potential downside is -14.43% and its consensus price target is $24.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Upland Software Inc. seems more appealing than Model N Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Upland Software Inc. and Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has weaker performance than Model N Inc.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.