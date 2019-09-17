Reviewing Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s and Its Rivals results

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Upland Software Inc. has 69.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Upland Software Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.70% -3.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Upland Software Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. N/A 44 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Upland Software Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

$53 is the average target price of Upland Software Inc., with a potential upside of 47.71%. The competitors have a potential upside of 157.79%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Upland Software Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Upland Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Upland Software Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.56. In other hand, Upland Software Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Upland Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.