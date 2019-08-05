Reviewing Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s results

As Application Software companies, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 42 5.52 N/A -0.77 0.00 Domo Inc. 33 4.83 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Upland Software Inc. and Domo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Upland Software Inc. and Domo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Domo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Domo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Upland Software Inc. and Domo Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Upland Software Inc. has a 14.88% upside potential and an average target price of $49.25. On the other hand, Domo Inc.’s potential upside is 55.55% and its average target price is $41.5. Based on the data shown earlier, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than Upland Software Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Upland Software Inc. and Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 93% respectively. Insiders held 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Domo Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was more bullish than Domo Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc. beats Domo Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.