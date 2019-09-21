Reviewing Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 44 5.12 N/A -0.77 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 5 5.15 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Upland Software Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software Inc.’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Digital Turbine Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Digital Turbine Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Digital Turbine Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Upland Software Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Upland Software Inc.’s upside potential is 44.06% at a $53 average target price. Digital Turbine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.25 average target price and a -38.85% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Upland Software Inc. seems more appealing than Digital Turbine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. About 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc. has 13.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was less bullish than Digital Turbine Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.