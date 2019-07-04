Reviewing Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s results

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 39 6.02 N/A -0.77 0.00 Appian Corporation 33 10.12 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Upland Software Inc. and Appian Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Appian Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Appian Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and Appian Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$49.25 is Upland Software Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.37%. On the other hand, Appian Corporation’s potential downside is -1.88% and its average price target is $36. The information presented earlier suggests that Upland Software Inc. looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 55.3% of Appian Corporation shares. Upland Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Appian Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06% Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has stronger performance than Appian Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Upland Software Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.