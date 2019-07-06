Reviewing UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)’s and Its Competitors results

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand UP Fintech Holding Limited has 1.45% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has UP Fintech Holding Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares UP Fintech Holding Limited and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for UP Fintech Holding Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 136.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UP Fintech Holding Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -23.11% -57.05% 0% 0% 0% -24.45% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend while UP Fintech Holding Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. UP Fintech Holding Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UP Fintech Holding Limited’s rivals.

Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.