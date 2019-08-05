Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.81
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
