Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.38 N/A -1.33 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.