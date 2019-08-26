Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.87 N/A -1.33 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 158.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 68.5% respectively. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.