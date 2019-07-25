Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

This is a contrast between Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.38 N/A -1.60 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 282.67 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

The Current Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 186.89% and its consensus target price is $3.5.

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 79% stronger performance.

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.