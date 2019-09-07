Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.12 N/A -1.33 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Dermira Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of Dermira Inc. is $18.71, which is potential 126.24% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.11% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.