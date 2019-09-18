Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.14
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|6.74
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Liquidity
2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.76%. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
