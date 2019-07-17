Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

We are comparing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.50 N/A -1.60 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 252.26 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 62.67% and its consensus target price is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.