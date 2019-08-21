Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.77 N/A -1.33 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.64 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -11.80% and its consensus price target is $88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 46.5%. Insiders owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.