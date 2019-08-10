Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.22 N/A -1.33 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.85 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cerus Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 72.08% and its consensus price target is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.