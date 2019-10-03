Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

We are contrasting Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.54M -1.33 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00

Demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 732,168,928.78% -62.3% -43.3% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 93,757,798.30% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.