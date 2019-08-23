Reviewing Unum Group (UNM)’s and Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) and Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG), both competing one another are Accident & Health Insurance companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Group 34 0.47 N/A 2.45 13.06 Employers Holdings Inc. 42 1.65 N/A 5.01 8.76

Table 1 highlights Unum Group and Employers Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Employers Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Unum Group. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Unum Group’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Employers Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Unum Group and Employers Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Group 0.00% 6% 0.8% Employers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Unum Group is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. Employers Holdings Inc. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Unum Group and Employers Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Group 1 1 0 2.50 Employers Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Unum Group’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 4.67%. Competitively Employers Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential downside of -2.55%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Unum Group seems more appealing than Employers Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unum Group and Employers Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 83.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Unum Group’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Group -3.56% -7.18% -12.06% -5.81% -18.76% 8.75% Employers Holdings Inc. 0.11% 1.13% 4.33% 4.47% -5.18% 4.6%

For the past year Unum Group was more bullish than Employers Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Employers Holdings Inc. beats Unum Group.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance products and services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, and consultants, as well as independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.