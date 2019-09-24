Reviewing Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP)’s and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.44 N/A 1.82 15.11 M&T Bank Corporation 162 3.44 N/A 12.87 12.76

Demonstrates Univest Financial Corporation and M&T Bank Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Univest Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than M&T Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Univest Financial Corporation and M&T Bank Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.78 beta means Univest Financial Corporation’s volatility is 22.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. M&T Bank Corporation on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Univest Financial Corporation and M&T Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29

Competitively the consensus target price of M&T Bank Corporation is $173.57, which is potential 12.33% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Univest Financial Corporation and M&T Bank Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 85.2%. Insiders held 1.7% of Univest Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Univest Financial Corporation has stronger performance than M&T Bank Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Univest Financial Corporation.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.